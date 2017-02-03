WING BOWL 25 IS SOLD OUT EVENT INFO | VIDEOS |FAQ | #WingBowl
  • Notorious B.O.B Wins Wing Bowl 25
  • Notorious B.O.B Wins Wing Bowl 25Notorious B.O.B.
Notorious B.O.B Wins Wing Bowl 25Notorious B.O.B eats 409 wings to Wing Bowl 25.
Molly Eats 5.5lbs of Steak
Coolio
Ric FlairRic Flair at Wing Bowl 25.
WingettesCheck out all of the Wingettes at Wing Bowl 25.

Top 8 MomentsHere are the best moments from Wing Bowl 25.
Notorious B.O.B Wins!Local eater Notorious B.O.B ate 409 wings to win Wing Bowl 25.
Wingette Of The YearGo on stage with the top 10 Wingettes.

