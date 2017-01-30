Wingette Sisters: Alice And AlexisAlice and Alexis are sisters and wingettes!
Photos: Reigning Wingette Of The Year PenelopeReigning Wingette of the Year, Penelope, in-studio with the 94WIP Morning Show.
Wingette ShereenShereen and U.S. Male at 94WIP.
Wingettes: Marina And AshleyAshley and Marina stopped by the 94WIP Morning Show.
Photos: New Jersey’s Veronica HarwoodReality TV star from Cape May County, Veronica Harwood, will be at Wing Bowl 25.
Photos: Tart Tent Eats Four Pounds Of MayoTart Tent eats his way into Wing Bowl 25.