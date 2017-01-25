Wing Bowl 25 Do’s & Don’ts

SportsRadio 94WIP presents Wing Bowl 25 at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, February 3, 2017

As you prepare to attend this highly-anticipated event, we have a few friendly reminders:

The parking lots for Xfinity Live will close at 1a.m.. No cars will be permitted in the lots after that time. Xfinity Live will be open until 2 a.m. and all patrons will be asked to leave the premises at that time. The Philadelphia Police Department will be patrolling the lots and removing anyone that would be on the property after 2 a.m.

The parking lots surrounding the Wells Fargo Center will open at 4 a.m. FDR park is closed. Outlying lots will be closed and monitored by the Philadelphia Police and L&I.

To enter the parking lots, you must have a ticket to the event. Those without tickets will be turned away.

Doors to the Wells Fargo Center will open at 5 a.m.

All patrons are subject to a search for contraband

Bottles, cans or outside food will be NOT be permitted into the Wells Fargo Center

Ticket checks will be conducted at entrance lines outside of the Center.

DO NOT GO TO WELLS FARGO CENTER IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A TICKET – YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO EVEN ENTER THE PARKING LOTS!

Note: For those of you holding tickets: If you are holding a reserved seat ticket in the lower level, you will be able to enter the Wells Fargo Center through the Broad Street side entrance. If you are holding a general admission ticket in the mezzanine level, you will be able to enter the Wells Fargo Center through the 11th Street side entrance. If you are holding a “Floor” general admission ticket, you will be able to enter the Wells Fargo Center from the South West Doors entrance.

Any open fires will be extinguished and tickets confiscated from those who are cited for violating the city ordinance on tailgating.