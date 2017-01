PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One way to get into the Wing Bowl is to propose an eating stunt (a specific amount food in a certain amount of time) to Al Morganti and the 94WIP Morning Show and complete the given task.

The other way is to win a Wing Off, which is like a baby Wing Bowl.

The first Wing Bowl 25 Wing Off was Thursday night at P.J. Whelihan’s in Cherry Hill.

Oink Oink won the Wing Bowl 25 qualifier by eating 39 wings.