PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wing Bowl 25 guest and rapper Artis Leon Ivey Jr., better known as Coolio, joined the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday.

With Angelo Cataldi out sick, Coolio spoke with Al Morganti, Rickie Ricardo, and Rhea Hughes who tried to explain Wing Bowl to him.

“Do you know who is gonna be there alongside with you? Morganti asked. “Ric Flair.”

“Woooo!” Coolio responded.