PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pittsburgh Paulie had the nerve to walk into the SportsRadio 94WIP studio with a Sidney Crosby, earn a spot in Wing Bowl 25, and bad mouth Philadelphia the entire time.

Needless to say, he made some enemies who voiced their displeasure on Twitter.

@WIPWingBowl Hey Paulie? You think Santa had it bad? HAHAHAHAHA — Patrick Macready (@Yyrkoon057) January 5, 2017

@WIPWingBowl he won't survive his entrance lap! I hope they pelt him good, and he heaves! — Andrew Alvarez (@marauder41) January 5, 2017

Here’s his eating stunt…